Rachel Brosnahan Premieres New Film 'Ironbark' & Receives IMDB Award at Sundance 2020

Just Jared Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Rachel Brosnahan shows off her IMDb STARmeter “Fan Favorite” Award during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on Friday (January 24) in Park City, Utah. The honor is determined by the actual search behavior of more than 200 million unique monthly visitors worldwide to IMDb and is updated weekly throughout the year for IMDbPro members. PHOTOS: [...]
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Taylor Swift brings star power to Sundance opening night

Taylor Swift brings star power to Sundance opening night 01:03

 Swift helped kick off the annual Sundance Film Festival in style on Thursday, greeting screaming fans and then posing for a photo call at the premiere of her new documentary 'Taylor Swift: Miss Americana'.

