Channing Tatum & Jessie J Make Red Carpet Debut at MusicCares Person of the Year Event
Saturday, 25 January 2020 () Jessie J cozies up to Channing Tatum while arriving at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year held at Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday night (January 24) in Los Angeles. The on-again couple confirmed their relationship was back on earlier in the night with a cute Instagram post where Channing raved about Jessie. Channing [...]
On the red carpet at the 2020 Billboard Power List event, UMPG chairman/CEO Jody Gerson discussed being named Billboard's Executive of the Year, the importance of supporting artists, and which musical artists she's most excited about right now.