Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Channing Tatum & Jessie J Make Red Carpet Debut at MusicCares Person of the Year Event

Just Jared Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Jessie J cozies up to Channing Tatum while arriving at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year held at Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday night (January 24) in Los Angeles. The on-again couple confirmed their relationship was back on earlier in the night with a cute Instagram post where Channing raved about Jessie. Channing [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Billboard Events - Published < > Embed
News video: Jody Gerson Discusses Being Named Executive of the Year | Billboard

Jody Gerson Discusses Being Named Executive of the Year | Billboard 01:21

 On the red carpet at the 2020 Billboard Power List event, UMPG chairman/CEO Jody Gerson discussed being named Billboard's Executive of the Year, the importance of supporting artists, and which musical artists she's most excited about right now.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Channing Tatum and Jessie J. reunite after month-long split [Video]Channing Tatum and Jessie J. reunite after month-long split

According to 'E! News,' the couple is "fully back together" after breaking up in 2019.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Channing Tatum and Jessie J Reunite After Month-Long Split [Video]Channing Tatum and Jessie J Reunite After Month-Long Split

Channing Tatum and Jessie J Reunite After Month-Long Spilit According to 'E! News,' the couple is "fully back together" after breaking up in 2019. A source told the media outlet, "They took a few..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, John Legend & More Honor Aerosmith at MusiCares Person of the Year Event

Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper pose backstage ahead of their performance at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year event held at Los Angeles Convention Center on...
Just Jared

Channing Tatum And Jessie J Are Instagram Official Again

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are officially dating again ... and they just crossed a very important relationship milestone. Channing and Jessie just made their...
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JUNIOR_RD15

↗ChampagnePapi ↖ Channing Tatum & Jessie J Make Red Carpet Debut at MusicCares Person of the Year Event https://t.co/noiA4AGxHc 2 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Channing Tatum & Jessie J just made their red carpet debut together! See all the pics now! https://t.co/YIR7ngWY1V 2 hours ago

oboEntertainme1

OBO Entertainment Channing Tatum & Jessie J Make Red Carpet Debut at MusicCares Person of the Year Event https://t.co/WqrrFgYKAT https://t.co/CNKvr385ih 3 hours ago

LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni Channing Tatum & Jessie J Make Red Carpet Debut at MusicCares Person of the Year Event https://t.co/znzkQcufo6 di @JustJared 4 hours ago

IQShowbiz

INQUISITR Entertainment Channing Tatum And Jessie J Are Back Together Again, The Pair Make It Instagram Official #Relationships https://t.co/3Y776b56ZA 8 hours ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Channing Tatum & Jessie J Make Red Carpet Debut at MusicCares Person of the Year Event 9 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Channing Tatum & Jessie J just made their red carpet debut together! See all the pics now! https://t.co/YIR7ngWY1V 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.