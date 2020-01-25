Robert Downey Jr. & Tom Holland Reunite at 'Dolittle' London Premiere!
Saturday, 25 January 2020 () Robert Downey Jr. walks the carpet with Tom Holland at the premiere of their movie Dolittle on Saturday (January 25) at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England. The Marvel actors, who previously worked together while playing Iron Man and Spider-Man, appear in the new fantasy film together. Robert plays the title character while Tom voices [...]
