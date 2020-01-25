Global  

Robert Downey Jr. & Tom Holland Reunite at 'Dolittle' London Premiere!

Saturday, 25 January 2020
Robert Downey Jr. walks the carpet with Tom Holland at the premiere of their movie Dolittle on Saturday (January 25) at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England. The Marvel actors, who previously worked together while playing Iron Man and Spider-Man, appear in the new fantasy film together. Robert plays the title character while Tom voices [...]
News video: Robert Downey Jr. Reflects on Controversial ‘Tropic Thunder' Role

Robert Downey Jr. Reflects on Controversial ‘Tropic Thunder' Role 01:21

 Robert Downey Jr. Reflects on Controversial ‘Tropic Thunder' Role During a recent interview on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience,’ Downey discussed his role in the movie, ‘Tropic Thunder.’ In the satirical film, Downey portrayed an Australian actor who undergoes “pigmentation alteration”...

