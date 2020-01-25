Global  

Terry Gilliam Calls Monty Python 'Endangered Species' After Terry Jones' Death

AceShowbiz Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
The 'Zero Theorem' director recalls how people often mixed him up with the late Terry Jones due to their shared first name, joking that he's 'not dead yet.'
Credit: Cover Video - Published < > Embed
News video: Monty Python stars pay tribute to Terry Jones

Monty Python stars pay tribute to Terry Jones 00:51

 Monty Python stars Michael Palin and John Cleese have paid tribute to their old colleague Terry Jones, who has died at the age of 77.

Trending: Monty Python stars pay tribute to Terry Jones, Diddy officially changes middle name to Love, and John Boyega shares th [Video]Trending: Monty Python stars pay tribute to Terry Jones, Diddy officially changes middle name to Love, and John Boyega shares th

In case you missed it here's what's trending right now.....

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published

'Monty Python' Co-Founder and British Comedy Icon Terry Jones Passes Away | THR News [Video]'Monty Python' Co-Founder and British Comedy Icon Terry Jones Passes Away | THR News

'Monty Python' Co-Founder and British Comedy Icon Terry Jones Passes Away | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:59Published


Terry Jones Remembered by Michael Palin, John Cleese and More

Terry Jones Remembered by Michael Palin, John Cleese and MoreHollywood stars and comedy icons shared their favorite memories in honor of Monty Python founding member Terry Jones after news broke early Wednesday morning...
The Wrap

Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77

LONDON (AP) — Terry Jones, a member of the Monty Python comedy troupe, has died at 77. He had been suffering from dementia. Jones’s agent says he died...
Seattle Times


aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Terry Gilliam Calls Monty Python 'Endangered Species' After Terry Jones' Death https://t.co/NShbvNBzhj https://t.co/t9XFthSIsC 2 hours ago

