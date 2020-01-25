Global  

Steve Mnuchin’s Wife Louise Linton Defends Greta Thunberg, Knocks Husband in Now-Deleted Instagram Post

Mediaite Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s wife defended climate activist Greta Thunberg – and even took a shot at her own husband – in a quickly deleted post to her Instagram Saturday. Actress and producer Louise Linton said “I stand with Greta on this issue (I don’t have a degree in economics either). We need to drastically […]
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin Tells Climate Activist Greta Thunberg to ‘Go Study’ Before She Lectures on Environment

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin Tells Climate Activist Greta Thunberg to ‘Go Study’ Before She Lectures on Environment 00:51

 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin dismisses the efforts of climate activist Greta Thunberg, saying she should study before lecturing. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Greta Thunberg Fights Back Against Steven Mnuchin's Criticism [Video]Greta Thunberg Fights Back Against Steven Mnuchin's Criticism

Teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg responded to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. According to the HuffPost, Mnuchin said Thunberg needed a college degree in economics. He said he can’t take..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

‘Who is she?’ – US Treasury chief takes swipe at Thunberg

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is in no position to give economic advice until...
Seattle Times Also reported by •NYTimes.comSBS

WATCH: Trump Confronted By Reporter For Saying Greta Thunberg Needs to ‘Work on Her Anger’

President Donald Trump told 17-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg to focus on “other countries,” which put “thousands of tons of garbage” in the...
Mediaite Also reported by •NewsmaxAnorak

