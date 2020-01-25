Steve Mnuchin’s Wife Louise Linton Defends Greta Thunberg, Knocks Husband in Now-Deleted Instagram Post
Saturday, 25 January 2020 () Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s wife defended climate activist Greta Thunberg – and even took a shot at her own husband – in a quickly deleted post to her Instagram Saturday. Actress and producer Louise Linton said “I stand with Greta on this issue (I don’t have a degree in economics either). We need to drastically […]
Teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg responded to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. According to the HuffPost, Mnuchin said Thunberg needed a college degree in economics. He said he can’t take..
Teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg responded to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. According to the HuffPost, Mnuchin said Thunberg needed a college degree in economics. He said he can’t take..
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is in no position to give economic advice until... Seattle Times Also reported by •NYTimes.com •SBS