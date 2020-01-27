Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Here’s The Full Grammy Winners List From Tyler, The Creator + Lil Nas X Winning To Nipsey Hussle Keeping The Marathon Going

SOHH Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Here’s The Full Grammy Winners List From Tyler, The Creator + Lil Nas X Winning To Nipsey Hussle Keeping The Marathon GoingThe Grammy Awards has made sure to spread the gold this emotional Sunday night. Check out the full rundown of categories and winners from the star-studded ceremony. [Live updating] R&B Best R&B Performance: “Come Home” — Anderson .Paak & André 300 (WINNER)“Love Again” — Daniel Caesar & Brandy“Could’ve Been” — H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller“Exactly How […]

The post Here’s The Full Grammy Winners List From Tyler, The Creator + Lil Nas X Winning To Nipsey Hussle Keeping The Marathon Going appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Red Carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Red Carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards 01:32

 Red Carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards Lizzo Ariana Grande Usher Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne Ty Hunter Esperanza Spalding Billie Eilish Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Lil Nas X Shawn Mendes FKA twigs Diplo Billy Porter H.E.R. Jonas Brothers Chrissy Teigen and John Legend DJ Khaled Tyler, the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Danica Daniel Shares Early Grammy Winners on Billboard’s Grammy Pre-Show [Video]Danica Daniel Shares Early Grammy Winners on Billboard’s Grammy Pre-Show

From 'A Star is Born' to Nipsey Hussle, Danica Daniel shares early winners on Billboard's Grammy pre-show.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:29Published

Critics' Choice Awards: The Full List of Winners | THR News [Video]Critics' Choice Awards: The Full List of Winners | THR News

Critics' Choice Awards: The Full List of Winners | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Grammy Awards 2020 Winner's List: Lizzo, Beyonce take away the Gramophone

With Lizzo being the most nominated artist with eight nods, it was highly looked up to. Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X had six nominations each.
Bollywood Life Also reported by •WorldNewscbs4.com

Tyler, the Creator Wins His First Grammy Award for Best Rap Album and Brings His Mom on Stage

Tyler, the Grammy winner! At the 2020 Grammy Awards, the crowd went wild when presenter Issa Rae announced that Tyler, the Creator won Best Rap Album! The artist...
E! Online Also reported by •Just Jared JrBillboard.com

Tweets about this

read_most

News Read Most in 24 Hours Lizzo and Michelle Obama (yes, REALLY!) just won Grammy 2020 Awards. Here's the full list of winners in an epic yea… https://t.co/346CTz9Twf 2 minutes ago

GoldDerby

Gold Derby Former Best New Artist winners #AliciaKeys and #DuaLipa present the #Grammy to #BillieEilish. See a full list of wi… https://t.co/NfxjhSCByb 11 minutes ago

sohh

SOHH Here's The Full Grammy Winners List From Tyler, The Creator + Lil Nas X Winning To Nipsey Hussle Keeping The Marath… https://t.co/QYJMay3OL3 28 minutes ago

SlimJim2123

SlimJim RT @sohh: Here's The Full Grammy Winners List From Tyler, The Creator + Lil Nas X Winning To Nipsey Hussle Keeping The Marathon Going #Gra… 28 minutes ago

maddoxradio

maddoxshow Here's the full list of winners from the Grammy Awards 2020. https://t.co/RNU55OkAOQ 34 minutes ago

Lovegaga0219

Gaga_MyLove RT @THR: 'A Star Is Born' picks up two early wins at the #Grammys, full winners list here: https://t.co/VFw482k4CH 35 minutes ago

uniqueloves

Carla Kibble #GhettoGovtOfficial RT @GoldDerby: The #Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Performance goes to #djkhaled, #johnlegend and #NipseyHussle for 'Higher.' See a full list of… 37 minutes ago

GoldDerby

Gold Derby The #Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Performance goes to #djkhaled, #johnlegend and #NipseyHussle for 'Higher.' See a full… https://t.co/wDHPqiPWAT 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.