Grammys honor Kobe Bryant at Staples Center

CBS News Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Kobe Bryant's memory was in the hearts and minds of the artists at the Grammys Sunday night. But despite the news of his death, and the past 11 days of controversy surrounding the suspension of Grammy CEO Deborah Dugan, the focus was on celebrating the year's best music. Billie Eilish was the night's big winner. The 18-year-old is the youngest person ever to sweep the top four Grammys: Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist. Kevin Frazier recaps the night's highlights.
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Fans Come Out Late Sunday To Honor Kobe Bryant At Staples Center

Fans Come Out Late Sunday To Honor Kobe Bryant At Staples Center 02:15

 Fans showed their love for the late Laker legend in downtown LA Sunday night.

