Pooja Bhatt on anti-CAA protests: I think students have given us a message to wake up

Mid-Day Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Bollywood actor and director Pooja Bhatt has said that she doesn't support the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and asserted that dissent is the greatest form of patriotism. "My opinion of CAA and NRC is that I do not support it because it divides my house and whatever or anyone who divides my house I am going to stand up and...
