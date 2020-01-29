Global  

Jessica Simpson Gets Candid About Childhood Sexual Abuse (Video)

Just Jared Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Jessica Simpson is getting candid about her past. The 39-year-old singer and entrepreneur sat down for an interview with Hoda Kotb for TODAY Wednesday (January 29) about her memoir Open Book, out on February 4. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Simpson “At the time I didn’t really understand what was happening. I [...]
Jessica Simpson Talks About Marriage To Nick Lachey [Video]Jessica Simpson Talks About Marriage To Nick Lachey

Jessica Simpson has a new memoir called "Open Book," coming out on February 4. According to E! News, People got a sneak peek of the book. In it, the singer gives fans a glimpse of what went wrong..

Jessica Simpson Talks Battle With Addiction [Video]Jessica Simpson Talks Battle With Addiction

Jessica Simpson is revealing all of her highs and lows in her upcoming memoir, including her secret battle with addiction. ET Canada has all the details about Simpson’s candid tell-all.

Jessica Simpson Details Childhood Sexual Abuse, Battle With Alcohol and Pills In New Memoir

Jessica Simpson is sharing her truth. Several years back, the superstar was asked to write a motivational book about how she lives her best life. Alas, it was an...
Jessica Simpson Gets Very Candid About John Mayer Relationship & Finally Reacts to That 'Sexual Napalm' Comment

Jessica Simpson is opening up like she hasn’t before with regard to her relationship with her ex boyfriend John Mayer. They met in 2005 and dated for a few...
