Jessica Simpson Gets Candid About Childhood Sexual Abuse (Video)

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Jessica Simpson is getting candid about her past. The 39-year-old singer and entrepreneur sat down for an interview with Hoda Kotb for TODAY Wednesday (January 29) about her memoir Open Book, out on February 4. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Simpson “At the time I didn’t really understand what was happening. I [...] 👓 View full article

