Kate Beckinsale, Rita Ora, Sofia Richie & More Live It Up at 'Tings Magazine' Intimate Dinner! Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Kate Beckinsale and Rita Ora keep it chic as they strike a pose while attending the Tings Magazine Private Dinner held at the private residence of the CEO of Absolut Elyx on Tuesday (January 28) in Los Angeles. The 46-year-old Underworld star and the 29-year-old Phoenix singer were joined at the event by Sofia Richie, [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this La Casa Dei Sogni Kate Beckinsale, Rita Ora, Sofia Richie & More Live It Up at 'Tings Magazine' Intimate Dinner! https://t.co/mPmP4I6Bgr di @JustJared 3 minutes ago Gossip Department Kate Beckinsale, Rita Ora, Sofia Richie & More Live It Up at ‘Tings Magazine’ Intimate Dinner!… https://t.co/zbbKqmqyGq 29 minutes ago Everton Lipa Family RT @JustJared: Kate Beckinsale, Rita Ora, Sofia Richie and more got together at the 'Tings Magazine' dinner last night! https://t.co/FGXRZc… 29 minutes ago JustJared.com Kate Beckinsale, Rita Ora, Sofia Richie and more got together at the 'Tings Magazine' dinner last night! https://t.co/FGXRZc8PFx 37 minutes ago Kim Kardashian Kate Beckinsale, Rita Ora, Sofia Richie & More Live It Up at ‘Tings Magazine’ Intimate Dinner! https://t.co/rBoV0hsW8C 40 minutes ago Global Connect+ Kate Beckinsale, Rita Ora, Sofia Richie & More Live It Up at ‘Tings Magazine’ Intimate Dinner! https://t.co/4aqjeW4DYE 40 minutes ago TokyoExclusive Photos: Sofia Richie, Rita Ora, Kate Beckinsale and more attend Tings Magazine intimate dinner… https://t.co/PUFOSU5Ny7 1 hour ago クラブミュージックNEWS Photos: Sofia Richie, Rita Ora, Kate Beckinsale and more attend Tings Magazine intimate dinner… https://t.co/MUV5Fwq7A7 1 hour ago