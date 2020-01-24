Super Bowl 2020 National Anthem Performer Demi Lovato Predicted She'd Sing the Song 10 Years Ago
Sunday, 2 February 2020 () Ten years ago, Demi Lovato made a prediction on her Twitter account pertaining to the Super Bowl…and it came true! The now 27-year-old singer posted on her Twitter account, writing, “One day, I’m gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy….” Demi posted this tweet on February 7, 2010, presumably while watching [...]
