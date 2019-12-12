System of a Down, Korn, Faith No More, Helmet & Russian Circles Announce One-Off Supershow

RIP Mamba #foreveralakerlegend RT @LiveNation_LA: JUST ANNOUNCED: Five Bands – One Night Of Galactic Proportion: System Of A Down with Korn, Faith No More, Helmet, and Ru… 47 minutes ago

ZONA METÀLICA RT @BLABBERMOUTHNET: SYSTEM OF A DOWN, KORN And FAITH NO MORE Announce Los Angeles Stadium Concert https://t.co/N4g033bxbA https://t.co/1LV… 56 minutes ago

ALT 95.3 System Of A Down, Korn, And Faith No More Announce One-Off Stadium Show https://t.co/H3zq7yvaKt 1 hour ago

HFS at 104.9 Check your calendars and grab your keys up off the table! @systemofadown, @Korn, and @FaithNoMore are headlining a… https://t.co/R2ZzIOhxr0 2 hours ago

CC-La Corrupción RT @RadioPopCL: Korn, Faith No More y System of a Down se unen en gran proyecto @Korn @FaithNoMore @systemofadown #rock #music #radiopopchi… 3 hours ago

CC-La Corrupción RT @ALT1037DFW: System Of A Down, Korn, and Faith No More Team Up for Epic Concert https://t.co/WFIHHHvVTJ 3 hours ago

Total Mayhem System Of A Down Announce Los Angeles Stadium Show With Korn, Faith No More, Helmet & Russian Circles… https://t.co/NFxyBDgCZm 3 hours ago