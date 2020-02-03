Global  

John Mulaney & Daniel Craig to Host 'SNL,' David Byrne & The Weeknd to Perform!

Just Jared Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Saturday Night Live is announcing more exciting hosts and performers! John Mulaney is set to host on February 29, while Daniel Craig will host on March 7. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Mulaney David Byrne will perform during John‘s episode, while The Weeknd will perform during Daniel‘s show. John previously worked on [...]
