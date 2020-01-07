Global  

Natalie Portman's Oscars 2020 Dress Embroidered With Female Directors Who Weren't Nominated

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Natalie Portman‘s 2020 Academy Awards outfit pays tribute to all of the female directors who weren’t nominated. The 38-year-old Black Swan actress hit the red carpet at the event held on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. She was joined by her husband Benjamin Millepied. Natalie – who is presenting tonight – [...]
