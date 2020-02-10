Cameron Boyce & Luke Perry Were Left Out of Oscars 2020 In Memoriam, Here's Why
Monday, 10 February 2020 () Many fans were left quite upset at The Academy for not including Cameron Boyce and Luke Perry during the “In Memoriam” segment at the 2020 Oscars. Both actors passed away suddenly last year, and Luke was even in one of this year’s nominated films, Once Upon a Time In… Hollywood. “The Academy receives hundreds of [...]
