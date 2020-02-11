Enrique Iglesias Welcomes Third Child With Anna Kournikova Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Julio Iglesias Jr., the brother of the 'Hero' hitmaker, lets the news slip when asked to comment on reports of the former tennis player's pregnancy during an interview with a Chilean radio station. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Natália Danková RT @aceshowbiz: Enrique Iglesias Welcomes Third Child With Anna Kournikova https://t.co/nVat10y9pE https://t.co/8GEWsG7Hbm 45 minutes ago Canoe Enrique Iglesias welcomes third child: Report https://t.co/J4HP3yodRL 5 hours ago thenationroar Enrique Iglesias Welcomes Third Child With Anna Kournikova - https://t.co/sHQTRQwOXv 6 hours ago AceShowbiz Enrique Iglesias Welcomes Third Child With Anna Kournikova https://t.co/nVat10y9pE https://t.co/8GEWsG7Hbm 6 hours ago twosheeep Enrique Iglesias welcomes third child: Report - https://t.co/3JDib1G8pA 13 hours ago