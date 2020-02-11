Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Enrique Iglesias Welcomes Third Child With Anna Kournikova

Enrique Iglesias Welcomes Third Child With Anna Kournikova

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Julio Iglesias Jr., the brother of the 'Hero' hitmaker, lets the news slip when asked to comment on reports of the former tennis player's pregnancy during an interview with a Chilean radio station.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

natalia_dankova

Natália Danková RT @aceshowbiz: Enrique Iglesias Welcomes Third Child With Anna Kournikova https://t.co/nVat10y9pE https://t.co/8GEWsG7Hbm 45 minutes ago

Canoe

Canoe Enrique Iglesias welcomes third child: Report https://t.co/J4HP3yodRL 5 hours ago

thenationroar

thenationroar Enrique Iglesias Welcomes Third Child With Anna Kournikova - https://t.co/sHQTRQwOXv 6 hours ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Enrique Iglesias Welcomes Third Child With Anna Kournikova https://t.co/nVat10y9pE https://t.co/8GEWsG7Hbm 6 hours ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep Enrique Iglesias welcomes third child: Report - https://t.co/3JDib1G8pA 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.