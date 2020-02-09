Global  

'Birds of Prey' Has a New Title After Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Were Lower Than Anticipated

Just Jared Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Margot Robbie‘s Birds of Prey, originally titled Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, has a brand new title. It seems as if Warner Bros. thinks viewers may not realize that Birds of Prey centers around Harley Quinn, so they changed the name to Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, EW reports. [...]
News video: 'Birds of Prey' Disappoints $33 Million Debut

'Birds of Prey' Disappoints $33 Million Debut

 LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” flew much lower than expected in its debut, collecting just $33.25 million from 4,236 U.S. theaters. The sequel to 2016’s “Suicide Squad” — seeing Margot Robbie reprise her role as Harley...

Top 10 Things Birds of Prey Got Right & Wrong

If you can't get enough of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, you've come to the right place. We saw Birds of Prey and will be breaking down all the times that it got right and wrong.

Get a Free Burger King Whopper This Valentine's Day With a Photo of Your Ex

Get a Free Burger King Whopper This Valentine's Day With a Photo of Your Ex According to the promotion, a printed photo must be provided. Once you put the picture in Burger King's "breakup box," the..

Birds of Prey title changed days after release following disappointing box office takings

Margot Robbie film opened to the lowest box office gross for a DCU movie
Independent

Harley Quinn has better SEO, so Birds of Prey is getting a new name

Harley Quinn has better SEO, so Birds of Prey is getting a new nameWarner Bros. learned this past weekend that Birds of Prey, otherwise known as Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), isn’t...
The Verge Also reported by •Just JaredMashable

