Joy Reid Makes a Case for Bloomberg: Dems Need Nominee Who Can ‘Fight Like a Republican’ — And He WAS One
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () MSNBC’s Joy Reid said the eventual 2020 Democratic nominee will have to “fight like a Republican” to defeat President Donald Trump and touted former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg because “he IS a Republican, or used to be, anyway.” During a discussion with host Nicole Wallace, Reid acknowledged Bloomberg is a “strange sort of […]
