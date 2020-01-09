Global  

Joy Reid Makes a Case for Bloomberg: Dems Need Nominee Who Can ‘Fight Like a Republican’ — And He WAS One

Mediaite Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
MSNBC’s Joy Reid said the eventual 2020 Democratic nominee will have to “fight like a Republican” to defeat President Donald Trump and touted former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg because “he IS a Republican, or used to be, anyway.” During a discussion with host Nicole Wallace, Reid acknowledged Bloomberg is a “strange sort of […]
News video: Michael Bloomberg Wins First Voting Contest in Small New Hampshire Town of Dixville Notch With Write-In Votes

Michael Bloomberg Wins First Voting Contest in Small New Hampshire Town of Dixville Notch With Write-In Votes 00:54

 Michael Bloomberg won over both Democrats and a Republican in the small New Hampshire town of Dixville Notch during its “first in the nation” primary vote. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Recent related news from verified sources

MSNBC’s Joy Reid: ‘I Think Tonight Was a Great Night for Mike Bloomberg’

With no results out of Iowa as of midnight ET, MSNBC's *Joy Reid* said tonight that one of the big winners is *Michael Bloomberg*.
Mediaite

BREAKING: Bloomberg Wins Democratic AND Republican Dixville Notch NH Primary Vote With Three Write-Ins (One GOP)

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, who is not even on the ballot in the New Hampshire primary, scored an unexpected victory in the...
Mediaite

