Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Sophie Turner is pregnant! Multiple sources have confirmed to JustJaredJr.com that the 23-year-old Game of Thrones star and her 30-year-old entertainer hubby are expecting their first child together. “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” one source told us. Another added, “Sophie has decidedly [...] 👓 View full article