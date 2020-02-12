Global  

Entertainment News > "Emma." - cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy, Mia Goth, Miranda Hart, Josh O'Connor, Callum Turner, Gemma Whelan, Rupert Graves, Amber Anderson, Tanya Reynolds, Connor Swindells

AceShowbiz Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
*Release date :* February 21, 2020
*Synopsis :* Jane Austen's beloved comedy about finding your equal and earning your happy ending, is reimagined in this delicious new film ...
News video: Anya Taylor-Joy: I have always loved playing slightly crazy people

Anya Taylor-Joy: I have always loved playing slightly crazy people 00:47

 Anya Taylor-Joy has said she has always felt comfortable playing “slightly crazy people". The actress, best known for her roles in The Witch, Split and Peaky Blinders, will next be seen in the title role in the latest adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma, alongside Bill Nighy, Miranda Hart and Johnny...

Cast Steps Out At ‘Emma’ Premiere [Video]Cast Steps Out At ‘Emma’ Premiere

At the Los Angeles premiere of “Emma”, stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Nighy, Mia Goth and Johnny Flynn talk the timelessness of Jane Austen’s witty work and how the film exemplifies a strong..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:19Published

Emma Movie (2020) - Gossip - Anya Taylor-Joy, Tanya Reynolds, Josh O'Connor [Video]Emma Movie (2020) - Gossip - Anya Taylor-Joy, Tanya Reynolds, Josh O'Connor

Emma movie TV Spot - Gossip (2020) Directed By: Autumn de Wilde Synopsis: In 1800s England, a well meaning but selfish young woman meddles in the love lives of her friends. US Release Date: February..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:10Published


Anya Taylor-Joy's 'EMMA' Premiere Dress Is Just as Stunning as Her Giant Bow Dress - See Both Looks Here!

Anya Taylor-Joy looked so gorgeous at the premiere of her new movie, EMMA., held at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (February 18). The...
