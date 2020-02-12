"Emma." - cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy, Mia Goth, Miranda Hart, Josh O'Connor, Callum Turner, Gemma Whelan, Rupert Graves, Amber Anderson, Tanya Reynolds, Connor Swindells
Thursday, 13 February 2020 () *Release date :* February 21, 2020
*Synopsis :* Jane Austen's beloved comedy about finding your equal and earning your happy ending, is reimagined in this delicious new film ...
Anya Taylor-Joy has said she has always felt comfortable playing “slightly crazy people". The actress, best known for her roles in The Witch, Split and Peaky Blinders, will next be seen in the title role in the latest adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma, alongside Bill Nighy, Miranda Hart and Johnny...