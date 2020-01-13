Global  

Zoe Kravitz Admits She Was 'In Tears' During Her Dad Lenny Kravitz's Wedding Speech: 'It Was Beautiful'

Just Jared Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Zoe Kravitz is opening up about her wedding to Karl Glusman. While making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (February 12), the 31-year-old actress talked about tying the knot with Karl at her dad Lenny Kravitz‘s home in Paris back in June. “It was funy because I planned this wedding [...]
