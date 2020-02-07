Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit University Following Royal Exit - Find Out Why!

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are continuing their public engagements ever since announcing that they’ll be stepping back from their royal duties. The couple visited Stanford University on Tuesday (February 11) to attend “a brainstorming session over several hours with professors and academics,” according to a palace source to TODAY. PHOTOS: Check out the latest [...] 👓 View full article

