Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit University Following Royal Exit - Find Out Why!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit University Following Royal Exit - Find Out Why!

Just Jared Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are continuing their public engagements ever since announcing that they’ll be stepping back from their royal duties. The couple visited Stanford University on Tuesday (February 11) to attend “a brainstorming session over several hours with professors and academics,” according to a palace source to TODAY. PHOTOS: Check out the latest [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship started out like a fairytale [Video]Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship started out like a fairytale

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle embark on post-"Megxit" life, it's time to look back at their storybook romance. Relive the romantic ups and downs in this episode of "Hooked Up to Hitched."

Credit: nypost     Duration: 03:39Published

Prince Harry in Talks With Goldman Sachs to Join Speaking Circuit [Video]Prince Harry in Talks With Goldman Sachs to Join Speaking Circuit

Prince Harry in Talks With Goldman Sachs to Join Speaking Circuit A source close to the bank confirmed that the Duke of Sussex is discussing the possibility of participating in its “Talk at GS”..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

John Oliver wades in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to leave the royal family

Many words have been spoken about "Megxit," but there's one important person we still need to hear from: British comedian turned recent U.S. citizen and Last...
Mashable

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make First Joint Appearance Since Royal Exit

Blink and you are going to miss them! Close to a month after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were stepping down as "senior royals," the couple...
E! Online


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.