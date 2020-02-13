Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > George Strait Passes Milestone Attendance Mark With Recent Las Vegas Shows

George Strait Passes Milestone Attendance Mark With Recent Las Vegas Shows

Billboard.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
George Strait continued his Strait to Vegas residency at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with two chart-topping shows on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. The...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Music_News_US

Music George Strait Passes Milestone Attendance Mark With Recent Las Vegas Shows #Music https://t.co/eLFnmtTkkC https://t.co/MRMxLeHJYs 13 minutes ago

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music George Strait Passes Milestone Attendance Mark With Recent Las Vegas Shows https://t.co/EzlN4oLEYv #billboard… https://t.co/S45yeOcW68 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.