Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

It’s the first look at Robert Pattinson all suited up! Director Matt Reeves shared the first camera test for the upcoming film The Batman on Thursday (February 13). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robert Pattinson The test was filmed by The Batman cinematographer Greig Fraser and features music from the film’s composer, Michael [...]



Recent related videos from verified sources Trending: Robert Pattinson According to the British newspaper The Daily Mail, Robert Pattinson is the most handsome man in the world. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:32Published 1 week ago Robert Pattinson declared most handsome man in the world Pattinson’s face was recently found to be the closest of all male celebrities to "physical perfection”. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Robert Pattinson as 'The Batman' Revealed in Quick First Look Robert Pattinson is officially moving on from his "Twilight" vampire days and heading to the Batcave ... here he is for the first time as Batman!!! The actor's...

TMZ.com 49 minutes ago



See Robert Pattinson as The Batman in Dramatic First Teaser It's the moment everyone's been waiting for. Director Matt Reeves finally revealed the first images of Robert Pattinson in the iconic Batman suit. Of course, the...

E! Online 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this