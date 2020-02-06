Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

Robert Pattinson Wears 'The Batman' Suit - See the Camera Test!

Just Jared Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
It’s the first look at Robert Pattinson all suited up! Director Matt Reeves shared the first camera test for the upcoming film The Batman on Thursday (February 13). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robert Pattinson The test was filmed by The Batman cinematographer Greig Fraser and features music from the film’s composer, Michael [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Robert Pattinson wants to help independent filmmakers

Robert Pattinson wants to help independent filmmakers 00:47

 Robert Pattinson wants to use his star power to help independent filmmakers get their movies into cinemas.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trending: Robert Pattinson [Video]Trending: Robert Pattinson

According to the British newspaper The Daily Mail, Robert Pattinson is the most handsome man in the world.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:32Published

Robert Pattinson declared most handsome man in the world [Video]Robert Pattinson declared most handsome man in the world

Pattinson’s face was recently found to be the closest of all male celebrities to "physical perfection”.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Robert Pattinson as 'The Batman' Revealed in Quick First Look

Robert Pattinson is officially moving on from his "Twilight" vampire days and heading to the Batcave ... here he is for the first time as Batman!!! The actor's...
TMZ.com

See Robert Pattinson as The Batman in Dramatic First Teaser

It's the moment everyone's been waiting for. Director Matt Reeves finally revealed the first images of Robert Pattinson in the iconic Batman suit. Of course, the...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.