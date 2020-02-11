Global  

Billie Eilish's James Bond Theme Song, 'No Time to Die' - Listen & Read the Lyrics!

Just Jared Friday, 14 February 2020
Billie Eilish‘s highly anticipated James Bond theme song, “No Time to Die,” is here! The 18-year-old When We All Asleep, Where Do We Go? singer premiered the song on Thursday (February 13) ahead of the film’s release. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Billie Eilish “Fool me once, fool me twice / How you [...]
News video: Billie Eilish teases 'ballad' Bond theme

Billie Eilish teases 'ballad' Bond theme 00:54

 Billie Eilish has revealed her Bond theme for 'No Time To Die' is "like a ballad".

Ed Sheeran 'Fan-Girled' Over Green Day [Video]Ed Sheeran 'Fan-Girled' Over Green Day

Ed Sheeran 'Fan-Girled' Over Green Day Green Day front man Billie Joe Armstrong remembered that Sheeran didn't play it cool when the two of them met. Billie Joe Armstrong, via statement Billie Eilish..

Watch Artificial Intelligence Interview Billie Eilish [Video]Watch Artificial Intelligence Interview Billie Eilish

18-year-old pop superstar Billie Eilish swept the 2020 Grammy Awards, and now, she celebrates her Vogue cover by sitting down with the toughest interviewer of all; an AI bot. Director: Brook Linder..

Listen to Billie Eilish's James Bond Theme Song, 'No Time to Die'!

Billie Eilish‘s James Bond theme song, “No Time to Die,” has arrived! The 18-year-old “Bad Guy” star debuted the song on Thursday (February 13) ahead...
Just Jared Jr

At Last, Billie Eilish's James Bond Theme Song Is Here

"No Time to Die," the theme to the first new Bond film since 2015, trades on the moody melancholy of the newly minted Grammy winner.
NPR

