Billie Eilish's James Bond Theme Song, 'No Time to Die' - Listen & Read the Lyrics!
Friday, 14 February 2020 () Billie Eilish‘s highly anticipated James Bond theme song, “No Time to Die,” is here! The 18-year-old When We All Asleep, Where Do We Go? singer premiered the song on Thursday (February 13) ahead of the film’s release. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Billie Eilish “Fool me once, fool me twice / How you [...]
Ed Sheeran 'Fan-Girled' Over Green Day Green Day front man Billie Joe Armstrong remembered that Sheeran didn't play it cool when the two of them met. Billie Joe Armstrong, via statement Billie Eilish..