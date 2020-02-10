Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser Confirms Hopper Is Alive

Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser Confirms Hopper Is Alive

E! Online Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
He's alive! Netflix has just dropped the first teaser trailer for Stranger Things season 4! The teaser, which clocks in at just under a minute, reveals the fate of Hopper (David...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Noah Schnapp Talks 'Waiting For Anya', Teases 'Stranger Things' Season 4

Noah Schnapp Talks 'Waiting For Anya', Teases 'Stranger Things' Season 4 02:43

 Noah Schnapp discusses his first leading role in the new Second World War film, "Waiting for Anya". Plus, he teases what fans can expect from the upcoming fourth season of his hit Netflix series "Stranger Things".

Recent related videos from verified sources

Stranger Things Season 4 - From Russia with Love [Video]Stranger Things Season 4 - From Russia with Love

Check out the official "From Russia with Love" teaser for the Netflix series Stranger Things Season 4 starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 00:50Published

Demogorgon Dead By Daylight Gameplay | DBD Stranger Things Demogorgon [Video]Demogorgon Dead By Daylight Gameplay | DBD Stranger Things Demogorgon

Enjoy this Demogorgon Dead By Daylight Gameplay this video. Anyone else ready for the next season of Stranger Things? Im so ready I decided to take my Demogorgon out for some kills. Almost got them all..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 14:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Stranger Things 4' Teaser Reveals This Character Is Still Alive!

Stranger Things is coming back soon – and so is a major character! Netflix debuted a special teaser on Valentine’s Day (February 14) for the upcoming fourth...
Just Jared Also reported by •geek.comIndependentengadgetTechRadarThe Verge

Noah Schnapp talks 'Waiting for Anya,' quiet about 'Stranger Things'

Noah Schnapp of "Stranger Things talks about his first leading role in the film "Waiting for Anya. " He also promises season four of "Stranger Things" will "be a...
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nadzrhnazir

naddy RT @stnetflixtv: First official teaser for Stranger Things season 4! https://t.co/HgV5c0JHra 2 seconds ago

profjessmaddox

Jess Maddox How many times did I have to tell my students this during last semester? No body, no death is a cardinal rule of TV… https://t.co/ksAYwizLml 4 seconds ago

TTP247

David Santiago Jr RT @IGN: 🚨🚨🚨HOPPER ALERT!🚨🚨🚨 The first teaser for Stranger Things Season 4 is here. https://t.co/15r0tDktFb 5 seconds ago

danswarpedtour

dan ahearn RT @LightsCameraPod: New ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 teaser released, revealing Jim Hopper is alive. https://t.co/PSuHh6SbLK 10 seconds ago

chaosinabox

Mark Cappis Sheriff Hopper Lives! Netflix just dropped the first teaser for Stranger Things: Season 4! https://t.co/JOBPdaLzdb 11 seconds ago

djsnerd

David RT @DiscussingFilm: The first teaser for ‘STRANGER THINGS’ Season 4 has been officially released. (Source: @Stranger_Things) https://t.co/0… 13 seconds ago

EleniMiacolutsi

Elena RT @enews: Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser Confirms Hopper Is Alive https://t.co/KGLUb9Mup5 17 seconds ago

ChaseOsmun

Chase Os〽️un RT @SVegvari: Wasn’t expecting to see a Stranger Things Season 4 teaser this morning but I’m not complaining! https://t.co/sb7CNWsOdM 20 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.