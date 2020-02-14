Justin Timberlake rings in Valentine's Day by sharing throwback pic with Jessica Biel
Sunday, 16 February 2020 () American singer Justin Timberlake celebrated Valentine's Day with wife Jessica Biel by sharing an adorable throwback picture from their days of romance. The 39-year-old singer took the moment to Instagram and penned an emotional message for Biel and wrote, "Throwback to our first year together. It ain't hard to tell from my...
Bitter or heartbroken on Valentine's Day? Then head to the BreakUp Bar in Hollywood, where classic movies about splits play on a screen and you can pin your thoughts on the Wall of Broken Relationships. Joe Davies reports.