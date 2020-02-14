Justin Timberlake rings in Valentine's Day by sharing throwback pic with Jessica Biel

Sunday, 16 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

American singer Justin Timberlake celebrated Valentine's Day with wife Jessica Biel by sharing an adorable throwback picture from their days of romance. The 39-year-old singer took the moment to Instagram and penned an emotional message for Biel and wrote, "Throwback to our first year together. It ain't hard to tell from my... 👓 View full article

