The NBA is renaming one of its major awards. The All-Star Game MVP Award has been renamed in honor of the late Kobe Bryant, who tragically died alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and 7 others in a helicopter crash at the end of January, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced Saturday (February 15). “Kobe Bryant is [...] 👓 View full article