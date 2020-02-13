Global  

Chance the Rapper Brings Out Special Guests, Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant at 2020 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show

Billboard.com Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Chance the Rapper was joined by Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled and Quavo for a riveting 2020 NBA All-Star Game halftime show...
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: NBA Renames All-Star Game MVP Award In Honor Of Kobe Bryant

NBA Renames All-Star Game MVP Award In Honor Of Kobe Bryant 00:59

 The NBA-All Star Game MVP Award has been permanently renamed for late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Recent related news from verified sources

Queen Latifah Covers Stevie Wonder's 'Love's in Need of Love Today' at NBA All-Star Saturday Night: Watch

Ahead of the 2020 NBA All-Star Game this weekend, Queen Latifah appeared as one of the special guests at Saturday night's (Feb. 15) ...
Billboard.com

Jennifer Hudson to do a Kobe Bryant tribute at All-Star Game

CHICAGO (AP) — Jennifer Hudson is coming to the All-Star Game to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant with her voice. The NBA has released a list of entertainers headed...
Seattle Times


