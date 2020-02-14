Global  

Fmr Deputy AG Who Called for Barr to Resign: ‘Not Very Much’ Difference Between Trump Right Now and a King

Mediaite Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Former Deputy Attorney General under George H.W. Bush, Daniel Ayer, joined MSNBC’s program All In With Chris Hayes with guest host Joy Reid to blast Attorney General William Barr over his unquestioned loyalty to President Donald Trump comparing Barr to aiding a “king.” Ayer previously worked with Barr at the Department of Justice. In an […]
News video: Former Justice Dept. officials call on Barr to resign

Former Justice Dept. officials call on Barr to resign 02:59

 More than 1,100 former U.S. Justice Department officials on Sunday called for Attorney General William Barr to resign over his handling of the trial of a longtime adviser of President Donald Trump. Lisa Bernhard has more.

