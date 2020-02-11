Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'The Bachelor' 2020 Spoilers: Final 3 Revealed After Dramatic Hometown Dates

'The Bachelor' 2020 Spoilers: Final 3 Revealed After Dramatic Hometown Dates

Just Jared Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on The Bachelor! It was a dramatic episode for the hometown dates on Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor and one more woman has been sent home. Four women remained – Hannah Ann, Kelsey, Madison, and Victoria F. – and [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sneak Peek: Kelsey Fears a Broken Heart on Her Hometown Date [Video]Sneak Peek: Kelsey Fears a Broken Heart on Her Hometown Date

Kelsey's mom says Kelsey doesn't get to this point in a relationship very often because it's hard for Kelsey to be this vulnerable. She tells Peter to tread lightly -- and to not break her little..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:16Published

This insane 'Bachelor' ending theory has whipped fans into a frenzy [Video]This insane 'Bachelor' ending theory has whipped fans into a frenzy

This insane 'Bachelor' ending theory has whipped fans into a frenzy. Many “Bachelor” fans are painfully aware that no unofficial news has yet spilled on the lucky lady Peter Weber ends up with at..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 02:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'The Bachelor' 2020 Spoilers: Peter's Final 4 Women Revealed!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on The Bachelor! Peter Weber is nearing the end of his journey on season 24...
Just Jared

'The Bachelor' recap: Peter picks final four women for hometown dates; pressure ratchets up

It's the week before the traditional four hometown dates on "The Bachelor," so two more women are saying goodbye.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle ‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Spoilers: Final 3 Revealed After Dramatic Hometown Dates https://t.co/TvkvXbGwhm https://t.co/V2DXT5k8wy 1 hour ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian ‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Spoilers: Final 3 Revealed After Dramatic Hometown Dates https://t.co/owoKs1M6Hr https://t.co/5rNCZLGaBl 1 hour ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ ‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Spoilers: Final 3 Revealed After Dramatic Hometown Dates https://t.co/wzZPxiBnOI https://t.co/9hFyZdL77H 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Three ladies remain on Peter Weber's season of #TheBachelor after tonight's dramatic hometown dates - get the spoil… https://t.co/NpHgO5sSn5 1 hour ago

Business_UKnews

BusinessUK Newslocker 'The Bachelor' season 24 week 8 spoilers: Who gets eliminated; final three revealed #Business https://t.co/VwSB4G38vW 20 hours ago

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now 'The Bachelor' season 24 week 8 spoilers: Who gets eliminated; final three revealed - NCAA Basketball - https://t.co/1gaNmkjsI9 20 hours ago

FansnStars

FansnStars↩ The Bachelor Spoilers: We Finally Know Who Peter Chooses In the Finale! [UPDATED] https://t.co/vjN7YMm37z https://t.co/snmJFEDnPL 4 days ago

JustPutUonBlast

IJustPutYouOnBlast The Bachelor Spoilers: Do We Finally Know the Identity of Peter's Fiancee?! [UPDATED] https://t.co/rXEibQDK0q 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.