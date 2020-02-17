Billy Porter & Maisie Williams Buddy Up at Christopher Kane Fashion Show!
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () Billy Porter and Maisie Williams happily flashed a smile together while posing for a photograph at the Christopher Kane Autumn/Winter 2020 Fashion Show held during London Fashion Week on Monday (February 17) in London, England. The 50-year-old Pose actor and the 22-year-old Game of Thrones star were joined by her boyfriend Reuben Selby, model Jourdan [...]
Model, actor, author Charleston Pierce talks to Bay Area Focus host Michelle Griego about his career, mentoring, and instilling confidence in the next generation of talent. He is celebrating Black History Month with a fashion show at SF's T-Mobil Signature Store on February 22, at 5 p.m. Learn more...