Billy Porter & Maisie Williams Buddy Up at Christopher Kane Fashion Show!

Just Jared Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Billy Porter and Maisie Williams happily flashed a smile together while posing for a photograph at the Christopher Kane Autumn/Winter 2020 Fashion Show held during London Fashion Week on Monday (February 17) in London, England. The 50-year-old Pose actor and the 22-year-old Game of Thrones star were joined by her boyfriend Reuben Selby, model Jourdan [...]
