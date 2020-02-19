Global  

Trump Torches Parasite For Oscar Win: A Movie From South Korea?! 'Let's Get Gone With the Wind Back!'

Trump Torches Parasite For Oscar Win: A Movie From South Korea?! ‘Let’s Get Gone With the Wind Back!’

Mediaite Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
President *Donald Trump* attacked the 2020 film Parasite at his rally in Colorado Springs Thursday night, complaining that a foreign film won the Academy Award for Best Picture.
News video: Parasite director and cast meet South Korea's president

Parasite director and cast meet South Korea's president 00:50

 The director and a number of cast members of the Oscar-winning film Parasite meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-Sook. Mr Moon invited filmmaker Bong Joon-ho and actors from the film to the presidential office for a meeting to honour their historic achievements at last...

Scorsese Writes Letter To Parasite's Bong Joon-ho [Video]Scorsese Writes Letter To Parasite's Bong Joon-ho

Hollywood veteran Martin Scorsese told the South Korean director of “Parasite” that he is waiting to see his next film. Bong Joon-ho is this year’s winner of the Oscar for best..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

South Korean film sees new opportunity after Parasite Oscar [Video]South Korean film sees new opportunity after Parasite Oscar

South Korean filmmakers have struggled to win global recognition but doors are opening after Parasite won the Oscar for Best Picture.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:00Published


Trump Denounces Selection of ‘Parasite’ as Best Picture

“And the winner is a movie from South Korea,” the president said at a rally. “What the hell was that all about?”
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Independent, The Wrap

Trump criticizes 'Parasite' Oscar win, Brad Pitt during rally: 'What the he-- was that all that about?'

The President criticized the film's Oscar win during a campaign rally on Thursday, as well as Brad Pitt, who also took home an award this year.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Independent, The Wrap, TMZ.com

Rob_Camacho_SD

Roberto(Rob) Camacho RT @stopbeingfamous: Trump Attacks The Film 'Parasite' For Winning Oscars, says we have "enough problems with South Korea. Let's bring Gone… 9 minutes ago

CrankyChief

Ken Campbell RT @Mediaite: President Trump complained at his rally tonight that 'Parasite' won Best Picture at the Oscars. "And the winner is a movie f… 40 minutes ago

WorksGrill

GrillWorks Rich Trump Torches Parasite For Oscar Win in Unhinged Rant: A Movie From South Korea?! ‘Let’s Get Gone With the Wind Bac… https://t.co/bMxDvqT4WX 43 minutes ago

kimmerylynn

kimmerylynn Well, I guess he lost the South Korean American vote. Is there no group of people he won’t stoop to offend?? Trum… https://t.co/xdlDutFHnw 52 minutes ago

jan_robinson

Jan Robinson Moron DF. Trump Torches Parasite For Oscar Win in Unhinged Rant: A Movie From South Korea?! ‘Let’s Get Gone With th… https://t.co/6NUw9JYoC1 55 minutes ago

stopbeingfamous

Ferrari Elite Sheppard Trump Attacks The Film 'Parasite' For Winning Oscars, says we have "enough problems with South Korea. Let's bring G… https://t.co/IC2JR7CcmZ 2 hours ago

Mediaite

Mediaite President Trump complained at his rally tonight that 'Parasite' won Best Picture at the Oscars. "And the winner is… https://t.co/TejmKrIsT4 2 hours ago

