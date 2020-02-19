Trump Torches Parasite For Oscar Win: A Movie From South Korea?! ‘Let’s Get Gone With the Wind Back!’

Roberto(Rob) Camacho RT @stopbeingfamous: Trump Attacks The Film 'Parasite' For Winning Oscars, says we have "enough problems with South Korea. Let's bring Gone… 9 minutes ago Ken Campbell RT @Mediaite: President Trump complained at his rally tonight that 'Parasite' won Best Picture at the Oscars. "And the winner is a movie f… 40 minutes ago GrillWorks Rich Trump Torches Parasite For Oscar Win in Unhinged Rant: A Movie From South Korea?! ‘Let’s Get Gone With the Wind Bac… https://t.co/bMxDvqT4WX 43 minutes ago kimmerylynn Well, I guess he lost the South Korean American vote. Is there no group of people he won’t stoop to offend?? Trum… https://t.co/xdlDutFHnw 52 minutes ago Jan Robinson Moron DF. Trump Torches Parasite For Oscar Win in Unhinged Rant: A Movie From South Korea?! ‘Let’s Get Gone With th… https://t.co/6NUw9JYoC1 55 minutes ago Ferrari Elite Sheppard Trump Attacks The Film 'Parasite' For Winning Oscars, says we have "enough problems with South Korea. Let's bring G… https://t.co/IC2JR7CcmZ 2 hours ago Mediaite President Trump complained at his rally tonight that 'Parasite' won Best Picture at the Oscars. "And the winner is… https://t.co/TejmKrIsT4 2 hours ago