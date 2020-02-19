Trump Torches Parasite For Oscar Win: A Movie From South Korea?! ‘Let’s Get Gone With the Wind Back!’
Friday, 21 February 2020 () President *Donald Trump* attacked the 2020 film Parasite at his rally in Colorado Springs Thursday night, complaining that a foreign film won the Academy Award for Best Picture.
The director and a number of cast members of the Oscar-winning film Parasite meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-Sook. Mr Moon invited filmmaker Bong Joon-ho and actors from the film to the presidential office for a meeting to honour their historic achievements at last...
The President criticized the film's Oscar win during a campaign rally on Thursday, as well as Brad Pitt, who also took home an award this year.