Johnny Depp Sticks Out His Tongue at 'Minimata' Premiere in Berlin

Just Jared Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Johnny Depp got playful on the red carpet by sticking out his tongue at the premiere of Minimata during the 2020 Berlin International Film Festival at Friedrichstadt-Palast on Friday night (February 21) in Germany. The 56-year-old actor suited up for the event and joined co-stars Bill Nighy, Hiroyuki Sanada, Katherine Jenkins, Minami and Akiko Iwase, [...]
👓 View full article
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Johnny Depp Attends 'Minamata' Press Conference In Berlin

Johnny Depp Attends 'Minamata' Press Conference In Berlin 03:32

 While attending the press conference for their new movie "Minamata" in Berlin, Johnny Depp and Bill Nighy share what they learned about the Minamata disease while filming. Plus, Depp shares why the lessons learned from Minamata are still resonant today.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Johnny Depp jokes about relating to ‘broken alcoholic’ character [Video]Johnny Depp jokes about relating to ‘broken alcoholic’ character

Johnny Depp made a splash at Berlin Film Festival with his new film 'Minamata'.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 02:16Published

Johnny Depp fans bring down the house at 'Minamata' red carpet [Video]Johnny Depp fans bring down the house at "Minamata" red carpet

Tearful Johnny Depp fans welcomed the star to the Berlin Film Festival for the premiere of new drama "Minamata".

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Johnny Depp loves his fans

At the Berlin premiere for his latest movie "Minamata," actor Johnny Depp paid tribute to his fans, saying "they're the ones that keep you afloat." (Feb. 22)  
USATODAY.com

Johnny Depp Brings 'Minamata' To Berlin Film Fest: 'Films Like This Don't Get Made Every Day'

Johnny Depp has arrived at the 2020 Berlin International Film Festival! The 56-year-old actor kept it cool and casual while stepping out for the photo call and...
Just Jared

