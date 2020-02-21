Johnny Depp Sticks Out His Tongue at 'Minimata' Premiere in Berlin
Saturday, 22 February 2020 () Johnny Depp got playful on the red carpet by sticking out his tongue at the premiere of Minimata during the 2020 Berlin International Film Festival at Friedrichstadt-Palast on Friday night (February 21) in Germany. The 56-year-old actor suited up for the event and joined co-stars Bill Nighy, Hiroyuki Sanada, Katherine Jenkins, Minami and Akiko Iwase, [...]
While attending the press conference for their new movie "Minamata" in Berlin, Johnny Depp and Bill Nighy share what they learned about the Minamata disease while filming. Plus, Depp shares why the lessons learned from Minamata are still resonant today.