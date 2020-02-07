Sonam Kapoor Ahuja objects to unsolicited 'Mr. India' remake: Takes to social media

Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to social media to express her objection against a Tweet by film director Ali Abbas Zafar who announced that he would be working on a remake of the 1987 Anil Kapoor starrer hit film 'Mr India'. Ali Abbas Zafar is a director, producer and screenwriter who was involved with movies such as... 👓 View full article

