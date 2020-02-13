Global  

In conversation with Richard Dreyfuss

CBS News Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Academy Award-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss, who has faced down sharks ("Jaws"), aliens ("Close Encounters of the Third Kind"), and his own demons talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about success, failure, and his goal to become a better person.
