In conversation with Richard Dreyfuss

Academy Award-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss, who has faced down sharks ("Jaws"), aliens ("Close Encounters of the Third Kind"), and his own demons talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about success, failure, and his goal to become a better person.



