BREAKING: Key South Carolina Democrat, Rep. James Clyburn, Will Reportedly Endorse Joe Biden in 2020 Race

Mediaite Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
BREAKING: Key South Carolina Democrat, Rep. James Clyburn, Will Reportedly Endorse Joe Biden in 2020 RaceCongressman James Clyburn (D-SC) will reportedly endorse former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential primary, giving Biden a big vote of confidence heading into that state's critical primary on Saturday.
