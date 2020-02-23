Global  

How Lizzo Bested Oprah & Made History at 2020 NAACP Image Awards

Billboard.com Monday, 24 February 2020
Largely unknown just a year ago, Lizzo was named entertainer of the year at the 51st annual NAACP Image Awards, which were presented on Jan. 22 at...
News video: Lizzo Wins Entertainer of the Year at 2020 NAACP Image Awards

Lizzo Wins Entertainer of the Year at 2020 NAACP Image Awards 01:22

 Lizzo Wins Entertainer of the Year at 2020 NAACP Image Awards Lizzo was crowned entertainer of the year on Feb. 22, at the 51st NAACP Image Awards. She beat out fellow nominees Angela Bassett, Billy Porter, Regina King and Tyler Perry. During her acceptance speech, Lizzo celebrated meeting all of...

Rihanna Delivers Empowering Call to Action at NAACP Image Awards [Video]Rihanna Delivers Empowering Call to Action at NAACP Image Awards

Rihanna Delivers Empowering Call to Action at NAACP Image Awards On Feb. 22, Rihanna was honored at the 51st NAACP Image Awards with the President’s Award for her philanthropic efforts. During her..

Best Looks At The NAACP Image Awards [Video]Best Looks At The NAACP Image Awards

The mission of the NAACP Image Awards is to celebrate the achievements of people of color in the arts, and those who &quot;promote social justice through their creative endeavors.&quot;

Lizzo, 'Just Mercy' win top honors at NAACP Image Awards

"We are such a beautiful people, this is just a reminder of all the beautiful things that we can do," said Lizzo as she accepted the night's last and biggest...
Newsday

Lizzo & Janelle Monae Arrive in Style for NAACP Image Awards 2020

Lizzo and Janelle Monae both hit the red carpet at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday (February 22) at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. The...
Just Jared

soapfanfiction

🦄Stephanie🙋🏽 RT @billboard: How @Lizzo bested #Oprah & made history at 2020 #NAACPImageAwards https://t.co/8yUL4ljSvY 13 minutes ago

billboard

billboard How @Lizzo bested #Oprah & made history at 2020 #NAACPImageAwards https://t.co/8yUL4ljSvY 18 minutes ago

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music How Lizzo Bested Oprah & Made History at 2020 NAACP Image Awards https://t.co/1ahGkHRTxQ #billboard #musicnews… https://t.co/WJB5rkPbGz 50 minutes ago

Music_News_US

Music How Lizzo Bested Oprah & Made History at 2020 NAACP Image Awards #Music https://t.co/mw1ORCMBcF https://t.co/wCpH59GZtr 51 minutes ago

billboardbiz

billboardbiz How Lizzo Bested Oprah & Made History at 2020 NAACP Image Awards https://t.co/deb51TBzhR 1 hour ago

