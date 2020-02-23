How Lizzo Bested Oprah & Made History at 2020 NAACP Image Awards
Monday, 24 February 2020 (
2 hours ago)
Largely unknown just a year ago, Lizzo was named entertainer of the year at the 51st annual NAACP Image Awards, which were presented on Jan. 22 at...
Lizzo Wins Entertainer of the Year
at 2020 NAACP Image Awards Lizzo was crowned entertainer of the year
on Feb. 22, at the 51st NAACP Image Awards. She beat out fellow nominees Angela Bassett,
Billy Porter, Regina King and Tyler Perry. During her acceptance speech, Lizzo
celebrated meeting all of... Lizzo Wins Entertainer of the Year at 2020 NAACP Image Awards 01:22
Rihanna Delivers Empowering Call to Action at NAACP Image Awards
Rihanna Delivers Empowering Call
to Action at NAACP Image Awards On Feb. 22, Rihanna was honored at the
51st NAACP Image Awards with the President’s
Award for her philanthropic efforts. During her..
Best Looks At The NAACP Image Awards
The mission of the NAACP Image Awards is to celebrate the achievements of people of color in the arts, and those who "promote social justice through their creative endeavors."
