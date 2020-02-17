Global  

Beyonce Starts Kobe Bryant Memorial With Stirring Rendition of His Favorite Song

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
The Celebration of Life event for the late basketball legend and his daughter, Gianna, at the Staples Center has Jimmy Kimmel serving as the MC and Vanessa Bryant sharing an emotional tribute.
