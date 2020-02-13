Global  

Nick Jonas Performs Ed Sheeran 'Perfect' Duet With 'The Voice' Contestant Tate Brusa

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Nick Jonas takes the stage with Tate Brusa on The Voice season 18 premiere! The 27-year-old Jonas Brother was trying to convince the 16-year-old to be on his team, and joined him on stage, took his guitar and helped him sing a certain way. Tate ended up picking Nick as his coach, making him the [...]
