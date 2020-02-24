Global  

Pete Davidson says 'Saturday Night Live' exit could be coming, feels he's the butt of too many jokes

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Pete Davidson says he is considering leaving “Saturday Night Live” now that he feels he’s become the butt of too many jokes. 
News video: Pete Davidson Slams ’SNL,' Says He's Outgrown the Show

Pete Davidson Slams ’SNL,' Says He's Outgrown the Show 01:15

 Pete Davidson Slams ’SNL,' Says He's Outgrown the Show Pete Davidson recently sat down with Charlamagne Tha God to talk about his future with ‘Saturday Night Live.’ The 26-year-old comedian admitted that he initially wanted 2019 to be his last season, calling the ‘SNL’ work environment...

