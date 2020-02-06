Global  

James Mangold Likely to Replace Steven Spielberg as 'Indiana Jones 5' Director

AceShowbiz Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
The 'Ford v Ferrari' filmmaker is reportedly in early talks to helm the fifth installment about the famed archaeologist and adventurer which is expected to be Harrison Ford's last.
News video: Steven Spielberg Will Not Direct ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Steven Spielberg Will Not Direct ‘Indiana Jones 5’ 00:51

 Steven Spielberg Will Not Direct ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Spielberg is handing off the iconic franchise after 39 years. Sources say that ‘Ford v Ferrari’ director James Mangold is in talks to take over, though no deal has been closed. A source close to Spielberg says his departure was entirely his...

