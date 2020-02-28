Global  

BTS Cancels Korean Tour Dates Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Billboard.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
BTS has canceled several concerts planned in Korea due to the global coronavirus outbreak, according to a post on the group's mobile fan platform Weverse (via Twitter).
BTS Cancel Korean Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus

BTS Cancel Korean Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus

 BTS Cancel Korean Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus | Billboard News

BTS Cancels Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus, Lady Gaga and Harry Styles Drop New Videos and More!

These are the top stories in music for Friday, February 28th.

These are the top stories in music for Friday, February 28th.

BTS Cancels Four Concerts in Seoul Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

BTS Cancels Four Concerts in Seoul Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

BTS Cancels Four Concerts in Seoul Amid Coronavirus Outbreak The South Korean boy band was scheduled to perform at the Olympic Stadium for four days in April. Big Hit Entertainment said in a..

BTS cancel South Korea tour dates due to coronavirus fears

The K-pop band were scheduled to launch their world tour with a handful of dates in Seoul
Independent

BTS cancels tour dates over coronavirus

The band's world tour will no longer start in South Korea – the first show will be weeks later in California.
CBS News

