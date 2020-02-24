Global  

Ex-Girlfriend of Lady GaGa's New Man Gets Candid About Comparing Herself to the Singer

AceShowbiz Friday, 28 February 2020
In an essay published by The New York Times, Lindsay Crouse details her reaction upon learning that Michael Polansky, whom she dated for seven years, has found new partner in the 'Shallow' hitmaker.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Lady Gaga to release a new single this week, 'Stupid Love'

Lady Gaga to release a new single this week, 'Stupid Love' 01:00

 News of the upcoming song came from Gaga herself in a tweet.

Lady Gaga to Release a New Single This Week, 'Stupid Love' [Video]Lady Gaga to Release a New Single This Week, 'Stupid Love'

Lady Gaga to Release a New Single This Week, 'Stupid Love' News of the upcoming song came from Gaga herself in a tweet. The pop star also hinted towards a future sixth album. Lady Gaga, via Twitter..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:01Published

Jason Momoa suits up as Ozzy Osbourne for new album teaser [Video]Jason Momoa suits up as Ozzy Osbourne for new album teaser

Aquaman star Jason Momoa has become an unlikely Ozzy Osbourne for the teaser ad accompanying the rock legend's new album, Ordinary Man.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published


The Ex-Girlfriend of Lady Gaga's New Man Shares Her Reaction to Their Romance

You know the feeling when you see your ex with someone new? Now, imagine that someone new was Lady Gaga. Such was the case for Lindsay Crouse. At the start of...
E! Online

Bebe Rexha Is Opening Up About Her Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis

Bebe Rexha is getting candid about being diagnosed with Bipolar disorder – TooFab Lady Gaga just officially announced her new single! Find out when it comes...
Just Jared Jr

