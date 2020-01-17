Global  

Bill Clinton Shares Remorse Over Monica Lewinsky Affair: ‘I Feel Terrible’ That It ‘Defined’ Her Life

Thursday, 5 March 2020
Former President Bill Clinton offered some reflection on his affair with Monica Lewinsky in an upcoming documentary series about him and his wife.
Bill Clinton says he had affair with Monica Lewinsky to ‘manage my anxieties’: report

Former President Bill Clinton reportedly claims in an upcoming documentary that his affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky was one of the things he...
