Katy Perry talks about 'friction' with Orlando Bloom

Mid-Day Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Singer Katy Perry has opened up about "friction" in her relationship with actor Orlando Bloom, days after announcing her pregnancy. The "Teenage dream" hitmaker revealed she was expecting their first child together earlier this week, sharing a glimpse at her baby bump in the music video of "Never worn white". During a radio show,...
News video: Katy Perry Reveals Pregnancy in New Music Video

Katy Perry Reveals Pregnancy in New Music Video 01:24

 Katy Perry Reveals Pregnancy in New Music Video On March 4, Katy Perry released the music video for her newest song, “Never Worn White.” At the very end of the video, Perry revealed she was pregnant by posing for a a profile shot of her growing baby bump. She further confirmed the news on social...

Katy Perry thanks fans for 'support' after pregnancy announcement [Video]Katy Perry thanks fans for 'support' after pregnancy announcement

Katy Perry has thanked her fans for their "overwhelming support" following her pregnancy announcement.

Katy Perry Reportedly Postponed Wedding Due to Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Katy Perry Reportedly Postponed Wedding Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Katy Perry Reportedly Postponed Wedding Due to Coronavirus Outbreak The singer and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, were reportedly scheduled to tie the knot in Japan this summer. According to 'People,..

Katy Perry reveals she’s pregnant with fiancé Orlando Bloom’s child in beautiful ballad

Katy Perry has revealed that she is pregnant in the music video for her new song “Never Worn White”, and said a new album is on the way. The pop star made...
PinkNews

Katy Perry Talks Pregnancy Cravings, Her New Album, & More

Katy Perry is opening up about pregnancy cravings and more! The 35-year-old singer chatted with SiriusXM Hits 1 after dropping her new single and video for...
Just Jared

