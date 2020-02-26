Bernie Triples Down on Praise for Castro’s Education Programs, Biden Compares it to Praising Jack the Ripper



Recent related videos from verified sources Sanders Cuba Problem



Bernie Sanders campaign is doing well. He won the first three nominating contests. However, he has a major problem: his admiration of Fidel Castro. On 60-Minutes, Sanders praised Castro's Cuban.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Cubans who lived through Castro's literacy program frustrated by Bernie Sanders' praise Bernie Sanders continues to praise Fidel Castro's literacy program in Cuba, but those who lived through it saw more propaganda than education

USATODAY.com 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this