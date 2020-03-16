Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Idris Elba & Sophie Trudeau Posed for a Photo Last Week, Now Both Have Coronavirus

Idris Elba & Sophie Trudeau Posed for a Photo Last Week, Now Both Have Coronavirus

Just Jared Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Idris Elba has revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus after coming in contact with someone who also tested positive – and fans might have figured out who it is. Back on Wednesday (March 4), the 47-year-old actor attended a WE Day UK event alongside Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau‘s wife Sophie – who also [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Idris Elba Announces Coronavirus Diagnosis

Idris Elba Announces Coronavirus Diagnosis 00:49

 Idris Elba Announces Coronavirus Diagnosis The actor took to Twitter to share the news on Monday. Idris Elba, via Twitter Idris Elba, via Twitter Idris Elba, via Twitter Elba now joins Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson as prominent celebrities who have self-isolated after testing positive for COVID-19.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Drake self-isolates amid coronavirus crisis [Video]

Drake self-isolates amid coronavirus crisis

Drake has gone into isolation after he partied with Nets star Kevin Durant last week - just days before he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:38Published
Tom Hanks Inspired Idris Elba to Reveal Coronavirus Diagnosis [Video]

Tom Hanks Inspired Idris Elba to Reveal Coronavirus Diagnosis

Tom Hanks Inspired Idris Elba to Reveal Coronavirus Diagnosis Earlier this week, Elba announced that he was diagnosed with the coronavirus but was not exhibiting any symptoms. Days after announcing..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Idris Elba, Sophie Trudeau posed for a photo together days before coronavirus diagnosis

Just days before Idris Elba and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tested positive for coronavirus, the pair posed for a photo together at a charity event in London.
FOXNews.com

Idris Elba says he is worried about coronavirus diagnosis because of his asthma

Idris Elba said testing positive for coronavirus has left him feeling “worried” because of his asthma but that he is currently “feeling OK”.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.