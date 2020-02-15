Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Joe Lycett responds to Gal Gadot's 'Imagine' video with comedian friends Noel Fielding, Paul Chuckle and Greg James

Joe Lycett responds to Gal Gadot's 'Imagine' video with comedian friends Noel Fielding, Paul Chuckle and Greg James

Independent Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
'Imagine all the b*****ds… living for today… to be a b*****d.'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Twitter Applies 'Manipulated Media' Tag To Video Of Joe Biden [Video]

Twitter Applies 'Manipulated Media' Tag To Video Of Joe Biden

This was the first tag of its kind on Twitter, but it&apos;s not clear how effective it was; the video had at least 5 million views before being tagged.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:43Published
Romantic parrot wants a secret tryst with look-alike toy parrot [Video]

Romantic parrot wants a secret tryst with look-alike toy parrot

Einstein truly loves this adorable plushie! It’s so soft and cuddly! Einstein is so funny telling it to be quiet and asking it to step up. Einstein walks in front of the plushie and gives it five..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:43Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Pansexual comic Joe Lycett did his own sweary version of Gal Gadot’s ‘Imagine’ video and the shade is so real

Joe Lycett responded to Gal Gadot’s self-isolation cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine” with a sweary parody. The pansexual comedian – who recently changed...
PinkNews

Gal Gadot's star-studded Imagine cover called 'cringey' and 'out-of-touch': 'Why don't you just donate money?'

'Just saw the Gal Gadot Imagine video and I think it maybe ruined music for me'
Independent


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.