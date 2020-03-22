Meghan Markle Controversy: Simon Rex Reportedly Offered $70k to Lie About Dating Her

Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to be financially independent of the Royal Family for several reasons, including the unfair treatment Markle was subjected to in the British press. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to be financially independent of the Royal Family for several reasons, including the unfair treatment Markle was subjected to in the British press. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Buzz60 - Published This is How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Support the Queen During These Times 00:52 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be thousands of miles away from Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family, but they are still showing their support during these trying times. Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.